Monday, September 10, 2018
Mother fighting case to prove citizenship under NRC in Assam, man hangs self

According to relatives, Binay may have committed suicide given the financial burden of pursuing his mother Shanti Chand’s case at the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT).

Written by Abhishek Saha | Guwahati | Updated: September 11, 2018 4:55:19 am
gurgaon, gurgaon suicide, gurgaon news, delhi news, indian express news Binay Chand, 32, was found hanging from a tree near his home in Dimlarpar village.
A labourer in Assam’s Baksa district whose mother is fighting a case to prove her Indian citizenship committed suicide Sunday, the police said. Binay Chand, 32, was found hanging from a tree near his home in Dimlarpar village. According to relatives, Binay may have committed suicide given the financial burden of pursuing his mother Shanti Chand’s case at the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT).

Baksa’s SP Binoy Kalita said extreme financial constraints could have led Binay to commit suicide. The FTs — there are 100 such across the state — are quasi-judicial bodies meant to “furnish opinion on the question as to whether a person is or is not a foreigner within the meaning of Foreigner’s Act, 1946”. These tribunals get two kinds of cases: those against whom a reference has been made by the border police, or whose names in the electoral rolls have a “D (Doubtful)” against them.

The police said Shanti Chand’s case was first ‘reference’. She got her notice for appearance before the FT in March this year.

