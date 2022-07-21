Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers ‘fled’ border road project, kin wait for answers

On May 30, neighbours Wayajed Ali, 25, and Abdul Amin, 24, bade goodbye to their families in a village in Assam’s Bongaigaon district. A contractor promised the two — sons of daily wagers and school dropouts — “a job in Bengal”. But it was in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar that the duo landed up three days later. From there, they travelled another 400 km north to Damin in Kurung Kumey district that borders China, where they set up camp to work on a road construction project with 30 other men from Assam.

Ali’s father Bakkar Ali says he heard from his son all of three times after he left home – first when he reached Itanagar, then 15 days later from Damin, and finally on July 3, when he told his father he would return on July 5, in time for Eid on July 10.

But as the family waited on July 5, Bakkar says he got a call from the contractor that his son and others had “fled” the camp.

It’s a fortnight later. Apart from Ali and Amin, 17 other labourers working on the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) Sarli-Huri road construction project, about 90 km from the India-China border, remain “missing”. There is no mobile connectivity at Huri or Damin, leaving the families uncertain about what has happened to the 19 — among the youngest of whom is approximately 16, as per relatives.

The Kurung Kumey district administration says that they first heard about the labourers who had “fled” on July 13, and launched a search operation immediately – to no avail.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia told The Indian Express that while a rescue team was already conducting a search operation, an SDRF team was on its way to Damin, and an IAF helicopter had been requisitioned.

“The route they took was through the jungle, there is no road there. The area is inhospitable, filled with deep gorges, steep hills, poisonous snakes and a river. That is why the rescue operation has been so difficult,” Bengia said.

The Deputy Commissioner added that it was normal for labourers to be brought from Assam and other states for big construction projects in Arunachal. Many tribes in the state do not engage in construction labour, he said.

On why the labourers decided to “escape”, Bengia said there was no clarity. “In the last few weeks, two subcontractors (who had got the labourers from Assam) went home, leaving the workers behind at the camp. There may have been a ration problem, or a financial problem… The contractor who pays money was not there for many days. Also, Eid was coming up,” the officer said. “But all this is speculation. We do not know why they left.”

Initial reports suggested that the men left after being denied leave for Eid. Some families claim the labourers were being threatened to stay. The district administration said reports on Tuesday that the body of one of the labourers had been found in a river had been found to be false.

The construction of the Sarli-Huri road began in May 2006, under Project Arunank of the BRO, and is now nearing completion.

A senior BRO official told The Indian Express that while the BRO hires labourers and carries out most of the work itself, it is routine to outsource some of the work to an external contractor to “expedite” the process. “In this case, it was the latter. The labourers who are missing do not report to the BRO. The entire operation on that stretch of the road — including the manpower, resources, machinery – was outsourced to a local contractor of Arunachal Pradesh. The BRO has no

role in this… the terms and conditions, pay, everything is between contractor and labourer,” he said.

However, the BRO officer admitted, there was no question that the sites were “difficult” to stay at. “There is no mobile or Internet connectivity, and it is common for labourers to head home in a month, no one wants to stay for long,” he said. “We do not know what transpired between the contractor and labourers in this case.”