MHA forms panel for implementation of clause 6 of Assam Accord

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a high-level committee to look into the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord of 1985. The committee is headed by a retired IAS officer and includes eminent Assamese personalities from various fields. The panel will submit its report within six months.

The clause aims to provide constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

The proposal to form the committee was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier this week. The panel’s announcement comes at a time when the BJP government is facing criticism in Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which proposes to make minority (non-Muslim) immigrants from three neighbouring countries — Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan — eligible for Indian citizenship.

The committee includes retired IAS officer Subhash Das, former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr Nagen Saikia, former editor Dhiren Bezbaruah, Assam Attorney General Ramesh Borpatragohain, educationalist Dr Mukuna Rajbangshi, former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Rongbong Terang, joint secretary of MHA and a representative of All Assam Students’ Union. It is headed by retired IAS officer M.P. Bezbarauah.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said the committee would examine the effectiveness of actions since 1985 to implement Clause 6. It would hold discussions with all stakeholders and assess the quantum of reservation of seats in the Assembly and local bodies for Assamese people.

It will also assess the steps required to protect Assamese and other indigenous languages of Assam, reservation in state government jobs, and other measures. The committee will also look into issues of the Bodo people, especially the measures mentioned in the Memorandum of Settlement signed between the Government of India, Assam government and the Bodo Liberation Tigers Force in 2003.