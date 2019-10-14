‘Mentally unstable’ man lodged in Assam detention camp dies

A 65-year-old man lodged in a detention camp for illegal migrants in Assam — whose family claims he was mentally unstable — died at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday where he had been admitted for treatment due to “deteriorating health”, police and family members said.

A senior police officer said the deceased, Dulal Paul, a resident of Alisinga village of Sonitpur district, was admitted to the GMCH on September 28. The officer said Paul had been in the detention centre in Tezpur since October 11, 2017.

Sadhan Paul, a nephew of Dulal, said, “He was mentally unstable… His siblings and their families are in the NRC. Our family has land documents dating back to the 1960s. A mentally-unstable person was put into detention.”

Currently, Assam has six detention centres but they are housed in district jails, together they hold 1000-odd people. A seventh centre, is under construction in Goalpara district.