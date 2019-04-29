Manipur: Assam Rifles warn NSCN-IM to vacate unauthorised camps

The Assam Rifles on Monday has issued a strong warning against the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Issac-Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) for allegedly setting up unauthorized camps in Ukhrul district, violating the ground rules of the cease-fire agreement.

Asserting the act of NSCN-IM a serious violation of ceasefire ground rules, the PRO Inspector General Assam Rifles (IGAR) in a statement warned that “the onus for further escalation rests with the NSCN (IM) hierarchy if the unauthorised camp is not vacated immediately”, cautioned the statement.

Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary group of the country, responsible for guarding the Indo-Myanmar border and assisting the law and order of Manipur.

The NSCN-IM entered into cease-fire agreement with the Government of India in 2007 and later signed “framework agreement” in 2015. The cease-fire agreement, however, is not recognized by Manipur Government.

The temporary hutment type structures were observed in the forest, in general area Khamasom in Ukhrul district during routine aerial reconnaissance on April 25, said the PRO in the statement.

It said that the chairman of Cease Fire Monitoring Group (CFMG) was briefed about the prevailing situation and existence of unauthorised camp of NSCN (IM) in general area Khamasom, on April 26 at around 6 pm by IG Assam Rifles.

Subsequently, on April 27 at around 2:15 pm, it was confirmed by the chairman CFMG that instructions have been issued by the group for the immediate vacation of the NSCN (IM) camp, added the PRO.

It further informed that despite extreme restraint shown by Assam Rifles troops, no action has been taken by NSCN (IM) to vacate the unauthorised camp.

“The onus for the inconvenience to villagers is entirely due to the irresponsible actions by NSCN (IM) cadres; the security forces have shown great restraint. The villagers who were again sent towards the camp today met SS Lt Col David Rambo who is awaiting instructions from Hebron”, asserted the PRO.

Meanwhile, the area has been reinforced by additional troops and the unauthorised camp is under constant surveillance by air and other means, it said.