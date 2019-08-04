Toggle Menu
Assam: Man gets death penalty for burning woman alivehttps://indianexpress.com/article/north-east-india/assam/man-gets-death-penalty-for-burning-woman-alive-5876041/

Assam: Man gets death penalty for burning woman alive

Govind Singhal was sentenced for assaulting and burning alive Shweta Agarwal, who had previously rejected his proposals, with help from his sister Bhawani Singhal and mother Kamla Devi Singhal.

Man gets death penalty for burning woman alive
The order was delivered by District and Sessions Judge, Kamrup (Metro), Aparesh Chakraborty.  (Representational Image)

A fast-track court in Guwahati on Saturday sentenced a man to death, and his mother and sister to life imprisonment, for burning alive his college mate in December 2017.

Govind Singhal was sentenced for assaulting and burning alive Shweta Agarwal, who had previously rejected his proposals, with help from his sister Bhawani Singhal and mother Kamla Devi Singhal. The order was delivered by District and Sessions Judge, Kamrup (Metro), Aparesh Chakraborty.

According to reports, Agarwal’s charred body was found in the washroom of Singhal’s house at Bharalumukh area of Guwahati on December 4, 2017. At the time of the murder, she was a BCom 5th semester student at a college in Guwahati, where Singhal also studied. Agarwal had topped the commerce stream class 12 Assam board examinations.

Agarwal’s father Om Prakash Agarwal said, “The family is satisfied with the death sentence. They had sinned and must be punished. They burnt my daughter live.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Assam NRC: Govt in contempt of court, will write to SC, says Congress
2 One month extension till August 31 to complete enumeration of NRC
3 Assam: Three arrested for alleged links with Bangladeshi militant group