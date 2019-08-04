Assam: Man gets death penalty for burning woman alive

A fast-track court in Guwahati on Saturday sentenced a man to death, and his mother and sister to life imprisonment, for burning alive his college mate in December 2017.

Govind Singhal was sentenced for assaulting and burning alive Shweta Agarwal, who had previously rejected his proposals, with help from his sister Bhawani Singhal and mother Kamla Devi Singhal. The order was delivered by District and Sessions Judge, Kamrup (Metro), Aparesh Chakraborty.

According to reports, Agarwal’s charred body was found in the washroom of Singhal’s house at Bharalumukh area of Guwahati on December 4, 2017. At the time of the murder, she was a BCom 5th semester student at a college in Guwahati, where Singhal also studied. Agarwal had topped the commerce stream class 12 Assam board examinations.

Agarwal’s father Om Prakash Agarwal said, “The family is satisfied with the death sentence. They had sinned and must be punished. They burnt my daughter live.”