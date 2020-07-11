Lockdown in Guwahati extended by a week

The movement of individuals is prohibited in the lockdown while all offices and business and commercial establishments would remain shut. The movement of individuals is prohibited in the lockdown while all offices and business and commercial establishments would remain shut.

The Assam government on Saturday increased the lockdown in Guwahati city by another week as the number of Covid-19 positive cases and casualties continued to increase in the state. Over 15,500 persons have tested positive in Assam till Friday and the state has reported 35 deaths. Guwahati was under a strict 14-day lockdown since June 28 evening.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “Nagarik committees” of the city had urged authorities to continue the lockdown for two more weeks. But, Sarma said, the health department recommended to the chief secretary that one week extension was enough to control the Covid situation in the city because the positivity rate has started to reduce.

The orders issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said that the ongoing lockdown would be in force till 7pm of July 19. The movement of individuals is prohibited in the lockdown while all offices and business and commercial establishments would remain shut. All public transport would remain suspended too.

The order said that stand alone grocery stores and stationery stores would be allowed to open between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday. House to house sale of vegetables and fruits shall be allowed between 8am and 2pm on the same days. Supplying of fruits, vegetables and other essentials though e-commerce would be allowed between 10am and 4pm on the same days.

