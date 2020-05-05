Lockdown 3.0: Assam announces further relaxations; reprieve for businesses and industries

Assam’s total reported cases now stands at 43. There are ten active cases, 32 discharged and one death. Assam’s total reported cases now stands at 43. There are ten active cases, 32 discharged and one death.

Assam Tuesday ordered fresh directives for the implementation of lockdown 3.0 in the state. These are guidelines in addition to those issued earlier on May 3.

While the state remains under a curfew from 6pm to 6 am, the new notice, signed by Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, has relaxed timings for a number of services — especially those involved in industries, businesses and other economic activities.

“Following are the directives in addition to the the guidelines issued earlier, pertaining to the relaxations in businesses and work in the state of Assam” tweeted Krishna, while sharing the order.

Those working in industries and related supply chains, tea industry, warehouses, PDS operations, FCI warehouses, railways, LPG and petroleum delivery services as well as construction activities (including highway construction and flood control works) and goods carrying vehicles are allowed to operate at all times. This extends to the media persons and those involved in printing and distributing newspapers, as well. Bank employees, too, can move around beyond 6 pm, “depending on necessity.” While E-commerce delivery operations are allowed between 6 am and 6 pm, persons involved in backend activities are allowed at all times.

While malls will be closed, private offices in the malls are allowed to open.

Moving away from the earlier order directing market complexes to be shut, the new order states that shops in market complexes are allowed to open, as long as they operate with two closed shops between two open shops on a rotational basis.

The earlier order had applied this “one-third” rule to shops which stand adjacent to each other in contiguous areas. This rule, however, does not apply to grocery shops, pharmacies and medical establishments.

“Large stand-alone shops are allowed to operate with limited number of entrants,” the order further states. The order reiterated that all shops in rural areas may remain open, “without any distinction of essential and non-essential.”

Assam reports fresh COVID-19 case

On Tuesday, Assam reported two fresh COVID-19 cases from Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts. Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “One person from Kokrajhar dist, with a travel history of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, has tested positive for #COVID19.”

He had earlier tweeted confirming the Goalpara development: “One person from Goalpara has tested positive for #COVID19. Since the person is under the containment zone, there is no need to fear.”

Assam’s total reported cases now stands at 44. There are 11 active cases, 32 discharged and one death.

