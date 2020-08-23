Assam: KMSS to launch political wing, Akhil Gogoi to be its CM face

Akhil Gogoi was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File)

Peasant rights group Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) will soon launch a regional political party to contest the Assam elections early next year, the outfit said Saturday, adding that its founder Akhil Gogoi will be the chief ministerial candidate

Gogoi is currently in jail. He was booked by NIA on charges of sedition and under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly being an overground worker of the banned CPI (Maoist). He and the KMSS had played a significant role in the anti-CAA protests in Assam in December last year.

“We will be forming a political party. The name of the party and other details regarding how we will contest elections will be announced once Gogoi is out of prison,” KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia said adding that Gogoi will be the CM candidate. The new party will be made up of people belonging to different ethnic, religious and linguistic communities from the state, he said in Guwahati.

The announcement comes just after the decision by Congress and AIUDF to enter into an alliance for the elections. It also comes at a time the influential student bodies, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), have signalled the launch of a regional political party.

Congress and AIUDF leaders earlier told The Sunday Express that they hoped the KMSS’s political front would join them.

Saikia, however, ruled out any such alliance. “We are not allying with any national party or any communal party. We appeal that all regional parties should come together to oust the BJP from Assam,” he said. The new outfit will be a non-compromising political force and it will not be named after KMSS’ earlier venture, Gana Mukti Sangram-Asom, he added.

“Because of our non-compromising position, Akhil Gogoi is still in jail. By October, we hope Akhil Gogoi will be released. We trust the country’s judiciary. He will announce the name of the party after coming out of jail. The name… has already been finalised,” Saikia told reporters. All intellectual preparation for the new party such as the work agenda and the constitution is ready, he said.

“The work agenda will be known as Asombasir Jatiya Karmahuchi… We will send the constitution and the agenda to all district committees and our sister organisations. Then we will make these public and seek the peoples’ opinion on them,” he said.

