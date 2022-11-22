At least 4 killed, several hurt in firing at Assam-Meghalaya border, CM Conrad Sangma condemns ‘inhuman act’

Days before the upcoming second round of the Assam-Meghalaya border talks, at least four people, including an Assam Forest Guard personnel, were killed and several others were injured in areas close to the Assam-Meghalaya boundary following violence after an Assam police team intercepted a truck allegedly transporting illegal timber early on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in areas bordering West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills. While an Assam Police official said that four people were killed, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that six people, including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard personnel, died.

Sangma “strongly condemned” the incident, saying the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guard had purportedly entered Meghalaya and “resorted to unprovoked firing”.

According to the Assam Police, around 3 am on Tuesday, when a police team intercepted a truck allegedly carrying illegal timber, the vehicle sped away. The police team gave chase and stopped the truck after puncturing one of its tyres. Three people were detained from the vehicle but a few others managed to flee, the police said.

A police team dispatched to bring the truck back from the incident spot, however, came under attack from a crowd armed with weapons and had to fire in self-defence, leading to four people being killed, including a forest guard, West Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali later told the media.

Sangma admitted that several people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam police team and forest guards after the latter had entered Meghalaya in pursuit of the truck. “As per reports, a truck carrying timber was pursued by the Assam Forest Guards with the Assam Police and was detained by the Assam Police and forest guards at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills District. On hearing this, people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam police and forest guards. This led to firing by the Assam Police in which five persons from Meghalaya died, one Assam Forest Guard also died due to the firing,” he said.

While four people died on the spot, two others were shifted to Barato Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Lalong Civil Hospital at Jowai, where they later died, officials said. On hearing about the incident, the local district magistrate, police superintendent and other magistrates of Meghalaya rushed to the spot and an inquest was conducted.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui reached the spot and an FIR was registered.

As a mark of respect and mourning, the Meghalaya government decided to cancel all official festivals, including the Cherry Blossom Festival. The government also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

“The government of Meghalaya will take all steps possible to ensure that justice is done and action is taken against all those responsible for this inhuman act,” Sangma said, appealing to the people of the state to pray for the deceased and maintain peace and order in the state.

Sangma said that he has invited traditional village heads, religious heads and members of civil society and NGOs to ask them to stand together. “These are challenging times but with society and all of us together, we will overcome this situation. The government of Meghalaya will be firm and will take necessary action to ensure that justice is done and that those people responsible face action,” he said.

Meanwhile, reinforcements were sourced from nearby Zirikending police station and tight security is currently being maintained in the area.

Earlier, Meghalaya Home Secretary CVD Diengdoh issued a notification soon after the incident. “Reports have been received from Police Headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong, that an untoward incident has occurred in Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, having a potential to disturb peace and tranquillity, and cause a threat to public safety in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, which may likely breakdown law and order,” the notification reads.

Pointing out that social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube etc could cause a “serious breakdown of law and order”, the Meghalaya home department notification prohibited the “following types of media for the next 48 hours” from Tuesday in the districts of West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts.

Violation of the order would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the order said.

Earlier in August this year, the two state governments discussed and decided to form regional committees to amicably resolve boundary disputes across their 884 km shared border.

On November 10 this year, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had announced the second round of discussions to resolve the boundary dispute with Assam by the end of the month.