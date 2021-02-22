ULFA-I chief: ‘Kidnapped oil drilling firm staff won’t be killed’

The chief of banned ULFA-I Paresh Barua Sunday said the two oil drilling company employees it has kidnapped would not be killed.

Barua, speaking to a senior functionary of Guwahati Press Club (GPC) over the telephone, said the outfit’s statement about “extreme steps” was misconstrued by sections of media and never meant killing. “Paresh Barua said that he respects the appeals made by civil society groups and other organisations and added that he hoped that the situation would be resolved through negotiations. He said that the deadline for negotiations has been extended,” Manoj Nath, president of GPC, told The Indian Express.