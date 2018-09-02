Karbi Anglong lynching case: Chargesheet filed against 48 accused in Assam

Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30) were killed by a mob in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being ‘child abductors’. Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30) were killed by a mob in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being ‘child abductors’.

Assam Police on Saturday submitted their chargesheet against 48 people, all of whom are in judicial custody, in the case of lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district, DGP Kuladhar Saikia said at a press conference in Guwahati.

Abhijit Nath (30), a businessman, and Nilotpal Das (29), a musician, hailing from Guwahati, were beaten to death in Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong district on June 8 after local residents suspected the duo to be ‘child abductors’. The incident had sparked outrage and the state saw series of demonstrations demanding justice for the two.

“Today, we have filed our chargesheet at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Diphu in the lynching case. It has been done within the stipulated period of 90 days. The complete document is 900-odd pages in which the chargesheet is 46 pages long,” Saikia said. “The most important point is Assam police has been successful in filing the chargesheet in a case of mob-lynching within the mandatory period. Our investigation was evidence-based and facts were obtained at every step.”

The charges against the accused have been framed under Sections 302 (murder), 341(wrongful restraint), 427(mischief), 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 (unlawful assembly), 109 (abetment), 332(causing hurt to public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant) of the IPC. The chargesheet has claimed that there are 71 prosecution witnesses. Two cases were filed at the Dokmoka police station, by the fathers of Nath and Das, and were later combined to make a single case.

According to locals at Panjuri Kachari, rumours about Nath and Das carrying a child in their car spread through phone calls allegedly originating from Kangthilangso, a neighbouring village which the duo visited earlier in the day, The Indian Express had reported.

It has been found that the fear about alleged “xopadhora (child abductors)” was the reason behind the assault, two senior police officers said.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App