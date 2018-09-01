Karbi Anglong lynching: Assam Police files chargesheet against 48 accused

Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30) were killed by a mob in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being ‘child abductors’. Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30) were killed by a mob in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being ‘child abductors’.

Nearly three months after the incident of a mob lynching in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district rocked the northeastern state, the Assam Police Saturday filed an 844-page chargesheet against 48 people suspected to be a part of the mob. On June 8, two friends — Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath — were killed in Karbi Anglong by an irate mob on suspicion of being child-lifters.

“It is a major achievement by the Assam Police that we could file the charge sheet within 90 days. It is filed against 48 persons accused of lynching two youths at Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong on June 8,” Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia was quoted as saying by PTI.

Nilotpal and Abhijit were returning from a picnic spot at Kangthilangso waterfalls on June 8 when their car was stopped at Panjuri Kachari by a group of villagers, who pulled them out and beat them up for hours before killing them, on rumours of being child-lifters.

The chargesheet, which also includes a 104-page case diary, was submitted in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Diphu, the district headquarter of Karbi Anglong.

“When a movement against mob lynching is going on everywhere, it is an important development for the entire country. We could attach the details of everyone’s crime and all the accused were arrested. The charge sheet also has as many as 71 witnesses,” Saikia told PTI. “The charges have been framed under Sections 302, 341, 142, 427, 143/144(I), 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he added.

