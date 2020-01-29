Join peace talks: Assam govt urges ULFA-I

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

A day after signing the peace accord with the Bodos, the Assam government on Tuesday appealed to insurgents in Assam and Manipur, including the United Liberation Front of Assam – Independent (ULFA-I), to come onboard for talks, saying it would usher peace and progress in the two states.

“In the context of the historic Bodo accord, for permanent peace in the state, I request ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to come forward for talks. Even yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah clearly told us that if ULFA-I wants to find a path for talks or if they are interested in talks, then the government of India is equally prepared to come forward,” state cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the press on Tuesday.

Paresh Baruah told Assamese news channel News Live on Tuesday evening that if the government of India sends a one line communication that they are ready to talk on all issues including the core issue of “sovereignty of Assam”, then the outfit has no hesitation to sit for talks.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App