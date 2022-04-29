Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail in ‘assault’ case

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was granted bail on Friday by a sessions court in Assam’s Barpeta. After being granted bail in a “defamatory” tweet case last Monday, Mevani was rearrested in a fresh case filed in Barpeta district under various charges including assault of a public servant and outraging a woman’s modesty.

Mevani’s counsel Angshuman Bora said, “The bail has been granted against a personal bond of Rs 1,000. Some formalities are left. So he will be released tomorrow (Saturday).”

He was remanded in five days’ police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Barpeta on Tuesday. His lawyers had moved the higher court, which is the Barpeta Sessions court, the next day. The hearing took place on Thursday.

A formal order is yet to be issued.