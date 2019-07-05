Japanese encephalitis toll 45, Assam taking all steps: officials

Assam has reported 45 Japanese encephalitis (JE) deaths this year till Wednesday, officials said, adding that the state government is taking all proactive steps possible to check the situation.

“The situation in the state is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat it. The district officials has taken various information campaign and field reach measures like ensuring availability of diagnostic services for JE with Elisa kits made available in all district hospitals and medical colleges,” a press statement from the office of the mission director, National Health Mission, Assam, said. A 24×7 central control room has been made functional to deal with the situation.