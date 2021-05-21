Jailed Assam activist Akhil Gogoi takes oath as MLA

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi arrives at Assam Legislative Assembly to take oath as an MLA, in Guwahati, Friday, May 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Activist Akhil Gogoi, the first in Assam to win an election from jail, took oath as an MLA on Friday after a NIA court had granted him permission for the same.

The newly elected members to the 126-member Assam assembly took oath on Friday.

Gogoi has been in prison since December 2019, after the NIA booked him on charges of sedition and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following his involvement in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam.

Gogoi, who leads the new regional political party Raijor Dal, defeated the BJP candidate in the Sivasagar constituency in the recently held assembly elections.

On the occasion, Gogoi told the press that Sivasagar should be declared as a heritage city. He said that he has also registered his objection to the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding how he was handled by police and authorities while being brought to the Assembly for the oath-taking ceremony.

A spokesperson of the Raijor Dal said that after the ceremony Gogoi was taken back to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital where he has been admitted and under treatment.