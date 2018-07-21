Internet services suspended as Manipur varsity protest intensifies

Students closing the gates of their college to mark protest against the vice chancellor. (Express photo/File) Students closing the gates of their college to mark protest against the vice chancellor. (Express photo/File)

As protests seeking the ouster of Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof A P Pandey escalated across Manipur, the state government ordered the suspension of all telecom services except voice calls for the next five days to ensure public order and peace, officials said on Friday.

Students have been demanding the V-C’s resignation over multiple allegations of administrative negligence and carelessness in running the university — charges that have been emphatically rejected by Pandey.

The Manipur University Students’ Union has been leading the agitation since May 30.

The order to suspend mobile Internet services among other telecom facilities comes a day after women and students clashed with the police in different areas of Imphal on Thursday night during torch rallies seeking the removal of the V-C. At least 20 people were injured in the clashes, sources said.

The order said social media has also become a handy tool for rumor-mongers and is being used to incite general public.

