Interests of indigenous people in Assam will be protected: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that his government is dedicated to the protection of interests of the indigenous people of Assam and the development of the state. His remarks came amid demonstrations across the state against the amended citizenship law by student organisations, artistes, academics and eminent citizens.

Sonowal said the state government has sent its suggestions to the Central government on the rules of implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state. He said that he has informed the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the sentiments and aspirations of the Assamese people in the matter.

“People should have no doubt or confusion in their mind regarding this law. We have many plans regarding protection of their interests and on this first day of the new year, I want to assure all ‘khilonjiya bhumiputras’ (sons of the soil) that they are completely secure and there is no power that can endanger their existence,” Sonowal said.

“Our community will always be totally protected. No force in this world can endanger our existence… The Clause of the Assam Accord which was neglected by previous governments for the last 35 years, that Clause will be implemented by this government,” Sonowal said, referring to Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

A high-level committee is preparing a report to recommend suggestions for the implementation of Clause 6 and the state government has said it will take up the report as soon as it is submitted.

Later in the day, Sonowal visited Nalbari district where, according to footage played on local television channels, protesters tried to show him black flags before they were confronted by the police and whisked away.

