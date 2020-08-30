‘Informal’ classes in Assam govt schools from Sept 15

Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)

The Assam government will begin “informal” classes in its schools from September 15, state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

“The timeline for teachers to get mandatorily tested has been extended to September 15. Those who are tested by now will join schools from September 1. First 15 days, they will be supervising school sanitisation work and re-organise classrooms as per social distancing norms,” Sarma told reporters at a press conference in Guwahati.

From September 15, the minister said, when children reach school to receive their midday meal packs during the week, teachers will interact with them and issue question papers. “…they will provide study material for the week,” Sarma said.

“For Class XII and final-year graduation students, teachers will hold informal classes in groups of 4-5,” Sarma added.

For other classes, teachers will be conducting online classes — not from their homes, but from schools and colleges, Sarma said.

He, however, added that the plans could be altered as per the unfolding Covid situation.

