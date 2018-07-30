India deports 53 Bangladeshis

The development comes a day before the final draft of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) is published. The development comes a day before the final draft of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) is published.

India on Sunday deported 53 Bangladesh nationals, who were convicted and had completed their sentences in Assam jails, officials said.

The Indian Express had reported last month that these people were convicted of crimes or violation of Passport (Entry into India) Act. Upon the completion of their sentences, their nationality verification was done and accepted by Bangladesh.

On Sunday, the deportation was completed through a border in the South Salmara-Mankachar district, around 300 km from Guwahati.

The district’s Superintendent of police Amrit Bhuyan said that Bangladesh had given them travel permits and India granted them permission to exit. “The process started at 10.30 am and ended by 3.30 pm,” he said.

Officials said that Bangladesh has a problem in recognising people who are declared as illegal migrants (“foreigners”) by the Foreigners’ Tribunals of Assam as its citizens, but these 53 were convicted by judicial courts.

