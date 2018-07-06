In, then out of NRC, fate of 1.5 lakh now unclear

Guwahati: Activists of North East Womens Front take out a torchlight procession against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo/File) Guwahati: Activists of North East Womens Front take out a torchlight procession against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo/File)

THE news that 1.5 lakh-odd people included in the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that is being put together in Assam would be dropped from it has set off new confusion over the long-drawn and contentious exercise.

NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said this was part of a process as they were still making checks after the first draft, and that the 1.5 lakh people could make their case in the ‘claims and objections’ phase. However, it’s unclear what documents they can present which they haven’t already.

A Guwahati-based lawyer who represents several clients in the foreigners’ tribunals that are hearing cases of declared foreigners, and who didn’t wish to be named, said that even if these people file claims, they probably would not get included in the NRC list because the documents with which they will apply for ‘claims’ had been rejected already.

The first draft of the NRC, published on the midnight of December 31, included 1.90 crore names out of the 3.29 crore who applied. Of them, the fate of 1.5 lakh-odd is now uncertain. It is possible that this number may go up further as more “quality checks” are done.

Hajela told The Indian Express, “These people will not be included in the (second) draft (due out on July 30) and have to file claims. These people know that they have got rejected because they had appeared at our hearings and they know their fate.”

For up to one month after the publication of the final draft of the NRC, people will have time to file claims for inclusion or to register objections to the inclusion of an individual. The NRC authorities will release a final list after verifying both the claims and objections. NRC authorities have refused to indicate a date as to when this might happen, only saying they would tell the Supreme Court about the quantity of claims and objections, “and then see”.

Hajela revealed this figure of 1.5 lakh-odd being dropped from the first NRC draft in his report to the Supreme Court at the July 2 hearing. Their deletion was approved by the court.

Giving details to the court, Hajela said that during the ‘Family Tree investigation’, 65,694 cases which were earlier found to match at the office level were discovered to be false. Besides, 48,456 married women, who had submitted panchayat certificates and were included in the first draft, are now out because the documents were found inadmissible during re-verification. (There is confusion regarding the validity of the gram panchayat certificates, with the Gauhati High Court last year declaring these inadmissible as sole proof of nationality while the Supreme Court later said these could be used for claiming inclusion in the NRC but only after “proper enquiry and verification”.) In addition, 19,783 people will be left out because a “quality control exercise” had reportedly revealed errors in their data.

Hajela told the court that the excluded persons would be informed individually and also told how to go about filing “claims”.

Hajela said many exclusions were due to “errors committed by field officers”. “Against guidelines, they included these people. These names should not have been included… In such a large-scale operation, if we do not have centralised quality checks, these errors are bound to happen. In the draft published on December 31, we were doing our verification till that day and we had to publish immediately, so there were no quality checks at all.”

Addressing the press in Guwahati a day after the SC hearing, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi asked, “How did these names get into the list? Who is responsible and in which areas did it happen? How was it found out only now?” He also wondered how people could believe that no such inclusion/exclusion would happen after the final draft too.

The NRC exercise is an attempt to list names of ‘Indian citizens’ in Assam, so as to identify the illegal immigrants. The last NRC was prepared in Assam in 1951.

Asked about questions over the efficiency of the NRC updation process, given this latest confusion, Hajela said, “Whosoever are asking questions, they want that everybody should be included.”

