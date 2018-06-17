In tense Assam, a Facebook post, a soured friendship, and an almost riot

Ahidul Ali (top, extreme left) outside his butcher shop in Sorbhog. Express Photo by Tora Agarwala Ahidul Ali (top, extreme left) outside his butcher shop in Sorbhog. Express Photo by Tora Agarwala

Around 9 pm on June 3, a mob of about a thousand gathered around the Sorbhog police station in Assam’s Barpeta district. The highly charged — and reportedly inebriated — crowd was shouting slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, and “Jai Shri Ram”. Earlier that evening, around 300 had vandalised and burnt part of the shop of a local butcher, Ahidul Ali, near Sorbhog’s Maas Bazaar area. A Facebook post, allegedly updated by Ali, had gone viral. The gist of the post, which contained a couple of cuss words as well as “Pakistan Zindabad”, implied that all Hindus should be killed. Police say that by the end of the same day, they had determined that Ali’s Facebook account had been hacked by Jyotish Nath, a 22-year-old shopkeeper, who had “personal enmity” with Ali.

“We apprehended Nath at about 2 am,” says a Sorbhog police officer. “We managed to contain what would have become a full-blown riot.”

Ali, who was on his way back to Sorbhog from a nearby town on the day of the incident, says that around 2 pm, some friends told him about the Facebook post and advised him to go straight to the police station. “If he had not, he would have surely been killed by the mob,” says the officer.

The FIR, lodged by Ali, says “the accused has hacked my Facebook account and written some controversial and communal statements”.

Sitting before his poultry shop, the 38-year-old tells The Sunday Express, “I only use Facebook to see photos. I never post anything. My friends tell me that I should ‘like’ photos. When I ‘like’ their posts, they come and hug me in my shop. That’s about all I do.”

The day after his name was cleared, a few local organisations and the public pooled in resources to rebuild the shop. “I have been in shock since. I lost a lot of money, they even stole all my chickens,” says Ali, tearing up.

the shop of Jyotish Nath’s parents, which is located right opposite Ali’s. the shop of Jyotish Nath’s parents, which is located right opposite Ali’s.

He is also shocked that the man allegedly behind the incident is Jyotish Nath, whom Ali regarded as his “nephew”. Nath and his parents own a shoe shop opposite Ali’s poultry shop, and it was to Nath that he turned to get his Facebook account opened about a year ago, says Ali, a father of three young children.

Nath admits putting up the post on Ali’s account in form of a status update, but adds he did not expect it to take a communal turn. “I just thought that Hindus would stop buying chicken from him,” he says, speaking to The Sunday Express in police custody. “In the post, I added a dialogue from a Sunny Deol movie I watched on YouTube.” The film was the 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, set around Partition. Nath replaced ‘Hindustan’ with ‘Pakistan’ in the dialogue “Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega”.

In the past few months, Ali and Nath’s relationship had been strained. Nath had eloped with a girl from another village, and felt that Ali had sided with the girl’s parents, who opposed their match. The day of the incident, Nath and Ali had also gotten into an altercation over some money.

However, CPM leader Manoranjan Talukdar says the incident is not as innocent as it is being made out to be. “There are two reasons why I think Nath is being used as a scapegoat, and why there are larger forces at play. One, he does not seem capable of writing such a post, he is not educated enough. Two, the speed and intensity with which the mob gathered right after the post was updated are suspicious.”

The Left had a stronghold in Sorbhog till 2006. Since 2011, Ranjit Kumar Das, currently the Assam BJP president, is representing the Sorbhog Assembly seat.

While the region does not have a history of communal tension, Azizul Rahman, of Sorbhog’s Goriya Moriya Desi Jatiyo Parishad, claims a rise in “Hindutva sentiment” since the BJP came to power in Assam. “Small incidents are happening all over Assam. Three months ago, a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl travelling together were harassed by some drunk locals on a road in Noontula village. Then, in Nalbari, a young Muslim boy’s bicycle collided with a group of Hindu girls. When the boy started helping the girl, locals gathered and started beating him up, accusing him of trying to kidnap her. They tried to pull off his beard and then burnt his bike… I am not saying that there are no good people, but there are undercurrents of tension, and this is hard to ignore,” says Rahman.

With a Muslim population of about 56 per cent, Barpeta has been identified as among the seven “sensitive” districts, requiring additional security deployment, in the exercise to compile the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, currently due on June 30. “Barpeta has Muslims as well as Bengali Hindus — the two sections at high risk of not being included in the NRC,” says Talukdar.

On any given day, the temporary NRC centre in Sorbhog is filled with Muslims whose names did not make it to the first draft, released earlier this year.

While some local papers have identified Nath as a BJP worker, Mahen Das, a member of the BJP Sorbhog zila parishad, denies this.

The Barpeta police too says the incident involving Ali did not have political links. Says SP Violet Barua, “Facebook posts such as these happen often, but only some get out of hand. We have not found this to be politically motivated. Most of the people who came were in a drunken state.”

However, Talukdar says Das’s own role in the incident is suspect, pointing out that he was among those who shared Ali’s Facebook status update. “Someone even commented on his status saying that it could be a fake post, to which his reply was ‘It is not fake’. Now when a local leader endorses such a thing, obviously people will believe him,” says Talukdar.

Das says he shared the post much before he realised Nath’s hand in it. “When we first saw the update, we were all scared. If the post had actually been real, the Hindu reaction to it would be justifiable,” according to him.

Jitu Das, a local resident, points out that Sorbhog is surrounded by a number of Assamese Muslim villages, Tenga Gaon, Gele Para etc. “If the fake update had not been caught, all the villages would have been up in arms and there would have been terrible violence.”

That is what scares Ali. “I continue to live my life as I used to, but things are definitely not right,” he says.

Meanwhile, in custody, a scared Nath struggles to keep tears at bay. “Just recently I saw a post on WhatsApp about some people in Kashmir shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. I am going to sell my phone the moment I get out of jail,” he says.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App