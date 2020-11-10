In Assam, Covid positivity rate drops to 1-2%

This is a sharp drop from the 6-7 per cent positivity rate seen in September and 4-5 per cent seen in August.

For almost a month now, Assam has registered a Covid-19 positivity rate of 1-2 per cent — a figure much lower than earlier trends, even as health officials say that the risk of the virus spreading in the state remains.

“We have found that when we tested 1 lakh people per day, the positivity rate was around 2 per cent, while on days when testing was around 10,000 per day, like on a Sunday, then too the rate was 1-2 per cent. On an average, we are doing 30,000-odd tests per day, and now we are maintaining a positivity rate of 1-2 per cent,” Lakshmanan S, Assam’s Mission Director of the National Health Mission, told The Indian Express. “We hope to maintain this. But the risk of the virus spread absolutely remains.”

