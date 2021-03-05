In Assam, Cong promises 50 pc quota for women in govt jobs

Congress Thursday guaranteed 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, if the opposition ‘Mahajot’ or grand alliance is voted to power. (File Photo)

Ahead of the Assam polls, the Congress Thursday guaranteed 50 per cent reservation in government jobs, if the opposition ‘Mahajot’ or grand alliance is voted to power. This announcement comes shortly after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on her visit to Assam, launched five “guarantees” to kick off their poll campaign, including a law to nullify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On March 2, among the five guarantees, Priyanka had promised five lakh government jobs, raising the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

“We give you another guarantee and please take this message to the women of Assam,” said Sushmita Dev, All India Mahila Congress President, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday. “There will be 50 per cent reservation in all jobs for women,” said Dev.

Dev said that the Congress believed in accountability and guarantee, and was specially focusing on women and youth development. “Today the woman, youth of Assam do not want charity — they want an opportunity to work and contribute to the economy of Assam,” she said, adding,“It is not enough for a Chief Minister and Finance Minister to dish out charity to the future generations of Assam.” Her statement was an attack on a slew of populist schemes announced by the ruling BJP in Assam.

Apart from CAA, employment is one of the focus areas for the Congress, which also announced the launch of a website for Online Employment Registration for the unemployed youth of Assam.