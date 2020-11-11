Himanta says no restrictions on Diwali, calls for self-restraint

Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Express Photo/File)

Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Tuesday that the government was not planning on any restrictions in the state with regard to the use of firecrackers in Diwali festivities.

However, the state pollution control board issued a notification the same day saying that the sale and use of firecrackers was banned in Guwahati and that in other parts of the state, only the use of green crackers will be permitted between 8 and 10 pm.

“Like any other religion, Hindus have the right to celebrate festivals. With improvement in #COVID19 situation in Assam, we plan no restrictions on celebration of #Diwali including use of #Firecrackers. However, kindly remember, self-restraint is key to combat #COVID19,” he tweeted.

The Assam Pollution Control Board’s notification on the other hand, ordered a ban on the sale or use of fire crackers in Guwahati from the midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. In other parts of the state, only green crackers can be sold and their use is allowed for only two hours on Diwali — from 8pm to 10pm.

