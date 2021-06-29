Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not right to blame religious minority for every crime

Assam CM Himanta Sarma had recently said the state government is mooting a population policy, which will enable only families with not more than two children to avail benefits under certain state government schemes. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a criminal should not be identified by his religion and that a rapist could belong to any religion.

“It is not right to blame the religious minority for every crime. Rapes are committed by Hindus and Muslims. That’s why it’s not right to blame any community,” Sarma said, briefing the media.

On Tuesday, the Assam State BJP Working Committee meeting was held, addressed by the party’s national president JP Nadda virtually. Nadda said under Sarma’s leadership, governance in Assam has become more “responsive and accountable”.

Sarma, who had earlier urged a section of Muslims to adopt “decent family planning norms” to overcome “social ills” like poverty and illiteracy, told the press on Tuesday that he does not think there has been any adverse reaction to his comments from groups representing minority interests.

He said that members of the All Assam Minority Students Union have met him and they have agreed with him that “Muslim population in Assam needs control measures”.

“I am meeting a lot of Muslim intellectuals in the month of July and I am sure they are going to support the state government’s policy, because this is the only way through which we can eradicate poverty and illiteracy from the Muslim minority of Assam,” Sarma said, adding that around 150 Muslim intellectuals have been invited to a meeting on July 4.

“This is for the welfare of the minority community,” he said.

Earlier this month, Sarma indicated that the state will gradually bring in populations norms in availing government schemes.

A population policy is already in place in Assam. In 2019, the Assam Cabinet had approved the “two child” norm for entry and continuation in government service, barring anyone with more than two children from a government job.

Moreover, in 2017, a resolution on the Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam was passed in the Assam assembly. Those with more than two children are barred from participating in local body elections in Assam.