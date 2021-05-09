Himanta, BJP’s troubleshooter in the Northeast, all set to become Assam’s 15th CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is all set to take oath at 12 pm on Monday as the 15th chief minister of Assam, with BJP state president Rajeet Dass (left) and outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday. (Photo: Assam CM)

Speculations are over and so is the long wait for Himanta Biswa Sarma. The influential BJP leader was on Sunday chosen as the leader of the BJP’s legislative party in the state and is on his way to becoming the 15th chief minister of Assam.

Sarma, 52, has held key portfolios in the outgoing Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government, including finance, health and education. He is also the convenor of the NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance), a BJP led alliance of the regional parties in the Northeast.

Sarma, who has been actively involved in politics since he was a student, was with the Congress for over 20 years. Two former Congress Chief Ministers of Assam — Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi — had mentored him, He had also served as an important minister in Gogoi’s cabinet.

In 2013-14, Sarma rebelled against Gogoi and tried to overthrow him as the CM. The rebellion came at a time when Gogoi was introducing his son Gaurav — now a Lok Sabha MP — to politics. Not alien to controversies, there have been allegations of corruption in the Saradha and Louis Berger scams against Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a rally in Assam’s Borkhetri area. He was seen campaigning relentlessly to rake up support for the saffron party ahead of the elections. (Photo: Twitter/himantabiswa) Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a rally in Assam’s Borkhetri area. He was seen campaigning relentlessly to rake up support for the saffron party ahead of the elections. (Photo: Twitter/himantabiswa)

In 2015, he joined the BJP and was the main architect behind the saffron party riding to power in the state next year. Four years later, he again played a crucial role when the BJP and its allies swept Lok Sabha election in the seven states of the Northeast — winning 17 of 24 seats.

Later that year, he also helped the saffron party recover lost ground after it faced stiff opposition in Assam following the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Many development schemes of the state that have yielded electoral results for the BJP, like the Orunodoi scheme that gives a monthly assistance of Rs 830 that is transferred to women members of marginalised families of Assam through Direct Benefit Transfer, have been the brainchild of Sarma. The government says the scheme benefits around 22 lakh women across Assam.

During the pandemic, Sarma led Assam’s efforts and frequently made news for personally overseeing hospitals and quarantine centres, showing up for surprise checks late in the night.

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes stock of a 750-bed Covid care centre at Khanpara. (Photo: Twitter/himantabiswa) Himanta Biswa Sarma takes stock of a 750-bed Covid care centre at Khanpara. (Photo: Twitter/himantabiswa)

During an interview with The Indian Express in the run-up to the elections, Sarma had said, “In Assam, it’s not possible to fight an election only by focusing on development, because the issue of identity is real. Issue of identity is very, very crucial for socio-economic life.”

While campaigning, Sarma was often criticised for his polarising comments attacking the Bengali-origin Muslim community of the state and MP and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, who leads the AIUDF — an ally of the Congress — and is known for having a strong support base among minorities.

In April, the Election Commission (EC) also banned Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours for threatening to put Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) — another Congress ally — chief Hagrama Mohilary behind bars. Soon after the EC relaxed the ban, Sarma began campaigning and held several public rallies, including addressing one in his own constituency Jalukbari. “We don’t do communal politics. We have worked equally for the development of Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain, Christian, everyone over the last five years. We have been successful in upholding a new illustration of secularism in Assam,” he had said there.

“Assam doesn’t want communal politics. Assam wants that our language is protected. Assam is not against any person. It wants our culture to be protected. Assam wants that our community, land and hearth are protected. Assam wants that our civilisation and culture are protected,” Sarma had said in that rally.

Himanta poses for a picture with his family after casting his vote. He is often seen posting pictures with family and friends on social media. (Photo: Twitter/himantabiswa) Himanta poses for a picture with his family after casting his vote. He is often seen posting pictures with family and friends on social media. (Photo: Twitter/himantabiswa)

Sarma’s wife Riniki, with whom he has two children — 19 and 17 — is a media entrepreneur and the owner of a prominent news channel called News Live.

An author of four books, including one that was released in February, Sarma routinely uploads photos with his family and of his college days.

On a lighter note, Sarma is often dubbed “mama” on social media and is the subject of several viral memes and jingles.