Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam Chief Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.

Sarma, 52, who held key portfolios in the previous Assam government, including finance, health, and education — succeeds Sarbananda Sonowal as the Chief Minister, garnering support from the 75 MLAs of the BJP-led alliance. He was elected as the leader of the newly-elected MLAs of the party on Sunday.

Offering gratitude to the people of Assam, Sarma on Sunday tweeted, “I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this Day, I vow to work with & for each one of you with greater passion Assam.”

In another tweet, Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “How enormously blessed I feel Hon PM Sri @narendramodi for your faith in me. This is the biggest day in my life, and I so fondly cherish your generous affection. I assure you we shall leave no stone unturned to carry forward your vision of taking Assam, & NE to greater heights.”

In the last five years, Sarma has implemented some of the biggest development schemes in Assam. He has been the public face of the state government battling opposition on every contentious issue. As health and finance minister, he has been leading the state’s efforts in fighting the Covid pandemic.

Sarma has been arguably the most influential politician in Northeastern India as of now and the BJP’s key man and troubleshooter in the region. He is the convenor of the NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance), a BJP led alliance of the regional parties in NE.

Sarma has been actively involved in politics since his student life and had a 20-year association with the Congress.

In the 126-member Assembly, the NDA has won 75 seats and the Congress-led ‘Mahajot’, 50. Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi won the remaining seats.