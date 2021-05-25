Himanta Biswa Sarma: Govt, ULFA should create atmosphere for talks

Speaking at the conclusion of the three-day first session of the newly sworn-in Assembly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday pitched for a peaceful Assam while urging the ULFA-I chief to join peace talks.

“The government and the ULFA-I, with an open mind, should create an atmosphere for talks. I want to say clearly that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have goodwill to establish peace in Assam. May the path for peace begin with Retul Saikia’s release,” Sarma said. He said the recent release of Retul Saikia, the last of the three kidnapped ONGC employees, by the ULFA-I was a “ray of hope”.

The CM also informed the House that the government is on the way to sign a peace and development accord with outfits in Karbi Anglong district in line with the signing of the Bodo Accord in January 2020. Sarma reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfil the promises made in the election manifesto, and repeated the government’s stand on seeking a re-verification of the published NRC. However, he drew criticism for saying that jailed activist and legislator Akhil Gogoi was suffering from mental health issues.