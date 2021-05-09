Himanta Biswa Sarma set to be next Assam CM

Updated: May 9, 2021 1:30:24 pm
Himanta Biswa Sarma will succeed Sarbananda Sonowal as the Chief Minister of Assam. The announcement came after the newly-elected legislative members of the assembly ratified the decision during a meeting in Guwahati and unanimously elected Saram as the leader.
Both Sonowal and Sarma were summoned to the national capital late on Friday. On Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh held separate meetings with them.
Sarma, the most powerful minister in the Assam cabinet, played a crucial role in leading the BJP-led alliance to a victory in 75 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. Sarma, who has been the crisis manager for the party and curated its agenda for the North-East, has been managing the BJP’s alliance, the pandemic, and its welfare schemes.
