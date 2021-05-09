scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Himanta Biswa Sarma set to be next Assam CM

The announcement came after the newly-elected legislative members of the assembly ratified the decision during a meeting in Guwahati.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2021 1:30:24 pm
Himanta Biswa Sarma during Idea Exchange at Indian Express office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Himanta Biswa Sarma will succeed Sarbananda Sonowal as the Chief Minister of Assam. The announcement came after the newly-elected legislative members of the assembly ratified the decision during a meeting in Guwahati and unanimously elected Saram as the leader.

Both Sonowal and Sarma were summoned to the national capital late on Friday. On Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh held separate meetings with them.

Sarma, the most powerful minister in the Assam cabinet, played a crucial role in leading the BJP-led alliance to a victory in 75 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. Sarma, who has been the crisis manager for the party and curated its agenda for the North-East, has been managing the BJP’s alliance, the pandemic, and its welfare schemes.

 

