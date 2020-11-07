Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges Ajmal supporters raised Pak slogans, AIUDF says conspiracy

Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Express Photo/File)

Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised by supporters of AIUDF leader and MP Badruddin Ajmal when they went to receive him at Silchar airport a day earlier.

The AIUDF said the slogans were “Aziz Khan Zindabad”, raised for Khan who is an MLA of the party from Karimganj South constituency and who was present at the spot. The AIUDF and the Congress have announced an alliance for the Assembly polls in Assam early next year.

Cachar SP B L Meena told The Indian Express that a case has been registered and they are investigating the matter.

Sarma tweeted a video of the sloganeering and said, “Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal. This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind.”

Ajmal told the media, “Aziz Khan’s supporters raised slogans in his support. The BJP and Himanta Biswa Sarma manipulated it and said that the slogans were ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Sarma is scared and unhappy that the Congress and AIUDF have got together to fight elections.”

AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam told the media that the distortion of the slogan was a “political conspiracy by the BJP”.

