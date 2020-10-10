Himanta: Ajmal speaks Arabic, no intellectual opposes it

Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)

Assam Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal speaks in Arabic and Urdu at his meetings, warning that “Leftists and those who do communal politics” posed a threat to the state.

Ajmal has announced a tie-up between his party and the Congress ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Recently, Ajmal had addressed a meeting where the posters of the meet were written in Arabic.

Speaking on Friday, Sarma said, “Ajmal is using Urdu and Arabic but no intellectual of Assam has opposed it… no one has questioned how these languages came to use in Assam politics.”

He said, “After ten years, someone like Ajmal will become Assam CM and decide what is to be given to the Bodo, the Mising, the Assamese, the Bengali, the Hindi-speaker, and the Marwari… If we do not want that day to come, then 65 per cent of the population has to come together.”

But AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam said the meeting was organised to distribute donations from Kuwait. “Now, to make the donors in Kuwait understand about the ceremony, the banner was written in Arabic…” Islam said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd