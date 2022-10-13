scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Heavy rains trigger flooding in 199 villages of Assam; over 50,000 people affected

No one has been shifted to any relief camp. No death, missing case or landslide was reported either, according to the authorities.

Guwahati: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rains in Guwahati, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rains have over the past two days triggered flooding in Assam’s 199 villages, many of them along the Arunachal Pradesh border, and affected over 50,000 people across 110 villages.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji were the worst-hit districts, while other affected districts were Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Nagaon and Kamrup metro.

Some infrastructure damage and riverbank erosion were, however, reported from Biswanath and Dibrugarh districts and roads suffered minor damage in Cachar, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

Overall, 3,782.18-hectare agricultural land was affected so far. Ten relief distribution centres were opened–one in Chabua, four in Subansiri, three in Nowboicha and two centres in North Lakhimpur. The government has distributed 223.45 quintals of rice, 41.56 quintals of pulses and other relief items.

Among urban areas, waterlogging was reported in the Hatigaon, Keraikuchi and Rukminigaon areas of the capital, Dispur.

The meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rainfall till Saturday.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:22:44 pm
World Cup has helped Qatar strengthen worker rights, says organiser

