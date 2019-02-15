Toggle Menu
Hearings for NRC claims and objections to begin today

The first round of hearings is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 28 at 1,436 venues.

Hearings for the claims and objection round, in which over 36 lakh people will try to prove their case for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), will begin on Friday, an NRC official said.

The first round of hearings is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 28 at 1,436 venues. Initially, 2,806 officials will be deputed for the hearings, and the number of personnel will increase in the subsequent rounds from March 1, the official said. The process can go on till the first week of June, officials said.

People are being informed of the date, time and venue of the hearings through a notice, and they are required to bring the original copies of all the submitted documents.

