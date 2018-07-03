Having survived a century, an iconic Guwahati sweet shop prepares for the next

Guwahati’s Mahamaya Cabin was established in 1918. (Source: Shaheen Ahmed | @GuwahatiDiaries) Guwahati’s Mahamaya Cabin was established in 1918. (Source: Shaheen Ahmed | @GuwahatiDiaries)

It’s no secret that the Assamese love their tea. Personally for me, with every visit to my hometown in Guwahati, with every sip, and with every cup, the love grows. On a crisp January morning, on a book-buying jaunt around Pan Bazar — the hub of intellectual capital in Guwahati — a friend and I felt that inevitably familiar urge for ek cup saah (a cup of tea). Right around the corner, was Mahamaya, the sweet shop. Back when I was a college student, that very affordable and warm cup of tea from Mahamaya soothed our minds, throats and near-empty pockets.

However, when I entered Mahamaya this time, I was disappointed. The shop was being renovated and thus, closed for the day. As I walked out, something caught my eye — a signboard that said it was established in 1918. I checked again…1918? I had walked in and out of that door countless times, and until that moment, it never occurred to me that I was very practically walking in and out of a piece of history.

So, for the first time — and what was probably my 400th visit — I walked up to the friendly face behind the counter: the owner, Arjun Chandra Barman. I borrowed his pen and a few sheets of paper, and scribbled furiously as he began to narrate to me a hundred-year-old tale.

Crossing Over

Sometime in 1915, a 14-year-old Naoram Barman, just like many young Assamese today, decided to make the inevitable move to chase the “big city dream”. From his village, Samata in Nalbari, the journey to Guwahati — which was then still a small town — would take more than a day on foot through a road that was filled with tigers and foxes. But for the young Naoram, tigers could be dealt with, humans were a different kind of beast. For those who crossed over to the dark side (in other words, left the village to go to the big town), should never come back. And if they did, they had to ‘repent’ for their sins by remaining hungry for days. Why? Because the town had communities of different people, and was, therefore, polluted.

But Naoram, along with two of his friends Harimal Barman and Jatiram Barman, went ahead to the biggest town of the province in those days — Guwahati. Much of the day-long journey was carried out barefoot. “Back then the only known footwear were wooden sandals called ‘kharam’, and it slowed down one’s walking pace. Not wanting to lose them, my father decided to kick them off altogether, and thus, travelled barefoot,” says Barman.

Once in Guwahati’s outskirts, the mighty Brahmaputra remained as their final challenge. They crossed over by boat, and travelled in a bullock cart before finally making it to Pan Bazar, in the heart of the town.

Here, Naoram along with his friends opened their first tea shop selling tea, biscuits, cigarettes, and small stationery items. Soon their business acumen caught the eye of one of the biggest businessmen of that era, Ghulam Rahman of Ghulam Rehman and Sons. He invited the three Barman boys over and gifted them three plots of land in three different areas of Pan Bazar. Harimal Barman set up ‘Ashoka Restaurant’, Jatiram Barman started the ‘Suradevi Restaurant’ and the youngest of all, Naoram Barman, set up the ‘Mahamaya Cabin’ in 1918.

Holding On

Since 1918, Mahamaya Cabin has been a quiet spectator, witnessing Guwahati metamorphose from a quiet town to a bustling city, and now, a megapolis. The wooded cabin, a hub for young students who shaped Assam’s political discourse, saw the city through it all: its highs and lows, its struggles and triumphs, its fight for identity and its emergence from the shadows of a decade of insurgency and turmoil.

In 1964, Naoram passed away, and his son, Arjun Chandra Barman, took over. He recounts how the veterans of the socio-political landscape of Assam frequented his place. The legendary Bhupen Hazarika had once walked through these hallowed portals. Freedom fighter and litterateur Lakhyadhar Choudhury used to frequent it at a time when it had no chairs, and only benches. Nibaran Bora, one of the main architects of the six-year-long Assam Agitation who had a penchant for pens, used to carry three pens in his breast pocket and frequently had four plates of parathas.

Our conversation throws up other interesting facets — that till the 1930s, “sweets” in Guwahati were limited only to the non-milk variety such as ‘goja’ and ‘khurma’.

“Till early 1930s the concept of ‘chana’ or condensed milk was not known to the citizens of Guwahati,” Barman says, “The rosogulla came here much later.” Undoubtedly, it was the Bengali population of the city that played a crucial role in introducing ‘chana’ to the city.

It is also revealed that the attic which run parallel to the roof — unusual for a sweet shop — would at one point store pens, pencils and sharpeners, back when Mahamaya doubled up as a stationery shop. The century-old cabin also has a fan that has stood in its place since 1935, the owners having never disturbed the original installation.

Towards the end of my interview, I wondered what chance did the little Mahamaya have with its tiny chairs, tables and steel plates serving paranthas, in a city where cafes and fine-dining restaurants were sprouting faster than you can say turmeric latte. The walls of Mahamaya served as a notice board where results were often pasted for the students to see. It also witnessed discussions about the genesis of many events that shaped the collective history of Assam. Would it all vanish?

Lost in my thoughts, I noticed around ten people walk in and out of the place in those few minutes. At that moment, a carpenter, who was working within the premises, announced one table could be set up for customers for the day. A family who had travelled from Nalbari soon occupied it. They were in the city for a wedding and someone had told them that Mahamaya had great tea and food.

And it was at that point I realised, that Mahamaya will hold on despite all odds, as it had for the hundred years gone by. And with its steaming cups of tea and plates of parathas, it will stand as a gentle reminder that it is wrong to assume a sad stereotype most of us have grown up hearing — that the Axomiya cannot do business. As Mahamaya’s owner says, “The roar of a lion is louder than the wails of a hundred foxes. I would like to go down in history as that lion who guarded his corner, as a sign of strength and resilience, challenging the greatest leveller ‘time’. I am ready for another century!”

The author is an Assistant Commissioner of Income Taxes based in Delhi. He tweets at @pabloo86. Photographs are by research scholar Shaheen Ahmed whose Instagram handle @GuwahatiDiaries documents the heritage of the city in a changing landscape.

