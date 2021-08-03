Guwahati woman takes on molester, drags his scooter down the drain; Facebook post goes viral

The incident took place in a lane in Guwahati’s Rukmini Nagar in the early evening of July 30.

The Assam Police has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a molestation incident in Guwahati on Friday.

The incident came to light, when the victim, a 25-year-old student from Guwahati, shared her experience on her Facebook page, describing how she ensured that her attacker could not escape.

According to the post, the accused, Madhuchana Rajkumar, approached the victim on the pretext of asking for directions for a location. When she said she did not know where it was, the victim claims, the man tried to “grope her privates” and then make a run for it.

“I spared no second thought and dragged him with the highest strength my body could exhibit in such an uncanny situation. While he kept racing his scooty up, I kept lifting the back tyre and sustained some half a minute of wordless tussle until I could finally push him down into the drain,” she wrote.

After that, a small crowd gathered, and the victim insisted that the man remove his helmet and mask, and reveal his name, so that she could take down his details.

The police shortly arrived at the site and took over. Later the Guwahati Police said it has registered a case and the accused was arrested.

“With ref. to the heinous incident of assault in Rukmini Nagar under Dispur PS – FIR 2719/21 has been registered, the accused arrested & forwarded. The case will be brought to its logical conclusion & justice served. We are committed to the safety & security of our citizens”, said a tweet from the Guwahati Police handle.

An official from the Dispur PS said that the accused was in jail and has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim said that if she had not taken action, the incident would have been reduced to “just a bad experience for her” and “10s of other women he targeted before or after her.”

“I am hopeful that Assam Police would take swift action in establishing an exemplary tale of justice and empowerment of women. I would like to intimate here that no woman is alone, vulnerable or in need of protection unless a section of society ostensibly holds her responsible for the sick mental processing of these men. Let not be given birth to a ‘Nirbhaya’ everyday a man of such psychopathic mentality is born,” she wrote.