Guwahati Municipal polls: BJP wins 28 wards, counting of votes underway

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 28 of the 57 wards in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in four wards. The counting of votes in the remaining 25 wards is underway.

“BJP has so far won in 28 wards while its ally party AGP won in 4 wards and AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won in one each,” ANI quoted an official as saying. The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the people of Guwahati for having “given a resounding mandate to BJP Assam to build on the agenda of development,” as the trend shows BJP victory in the GMC polls.

“Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hardwork,” PM Modi tweeted.

Reacting to the trends, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “As #GMCElections counting goes on, @BJP4Assam & allies are comfortably leading in 58 wards. Others lead in 2 wards while the Congress stands at 0. I thank the people of Guwahati for their unwavering support!

The elections were held in 57 wards of the GMC on Friday, while in three wards, BJP candidates were declared elected unopposed earlier. Altogether, 52.80 per cent voter turnout was registered with EVMs used for voting in all polling stations for the first time in GMC elections.

As many as 197 candidates are in fray. The BJP had fielded nominees in 53 seats, out of which three were elected uncontested. The saffron party’s ally in the ruling coalition at Dispur, the Asom Gana Parishad, is contesting in seven wards. The Congress has candidates in 54 wards, AAP in 38, Assam Jatiya Parishad in 25 and CPI(M) in four. Nineteen others, including Independents, are also in contention.