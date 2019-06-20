Guwahati: Headless body of woman found near Kamakhya temple, human sacrifice suspected

Headless body of a woman was found on Wednesday evening around a kilometre away from the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Police suspect it could be a case of human sacrifice.

Advertising

“The presence of an earthen lamp and a pot near the body suggests that a religious ritual might have taken place. Prima facie it appears that it could be a case of human sacrifice and we are investigating that angle. We have sent police teams to all prominent cremation grounds in Guwahati to check if someone carrying a head has been seen. The hunt for the killer is on,” DCP, Guwahati West, K K Chowdhury, told The Indian Express. He said police suspect that the killer might go to a cremation ground with the head to perform rituals.

Another police source said it could be a murder case.

The incident has taken place shortly before the four-day Ambubachi festival starting from Saturday when the temple would remain closed for three days. Ambubachi, which celebrates the menstruation period of Goddess Kamakhya, is popular among the tantrik cult. Hundreds of devotees have already arrived at the temple complex as on Wednesday.

The body was found wrapped in a blanket on a staircase that runs from the base of Nilachal Hill which houses the temple. A glass, a packet of food, a handfan and slippers were found near the body, said Chowdhury. The woman appears to be about 40 years old and is yet to be identified, he added. Apart from the beheading, there is no injury mark on the body, which will be sent for post-mortem on Thursday.