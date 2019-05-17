Guwahati blast: TV actor among two held, police claim ULFA connection

GUWAHATI POLICE Thursday arrested a little-known TV actor and another person in connection with a grenade attack on Zoo Road in the city Wednesday in which 11 people, including two security force personnel, were injured.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Deepak Kumar said Pranomoy Rajguru, who hails from Sivasagar, and actor Jahnavi Saikia were arrested after police raided a home rented by them in Baghorbari locality. Saikia is accused of aiding Rajguru and both allegedly played a key role in planning the attack on behalf of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

During the raid at their rented accommodation, police recovered explosives, including 20 kg of gunpowder and other bomb-making equipment, a 9-mm pistol, 25 rounds of ammunition and literature related to the ULFA, Deepak Kumar said.

Police claimed Rajguru joined the ULFA in 1986 and was a “senior cadre” looking after the outfit’s activities in Guwahati and neighbouring areas. Saikia, they alleged, assisted him and helped transport cadre to areas targeted for attacks.

At some point, Rajguru, who is in his 50s, was associated with the pro-talks faction of the ULFA too, sources said. “They were functioning like a sleeper cell of the ULFA, receiving instructions from the higher command and executing them. Both are directly involved in Wednesday’s bomb blast. Investigations are on and further arrests will be made,” Deepak Kumar said.

DGP Kuladhar Saikia told The Indian Express: “The investigation is in progress. We are interrogating the key accused and more arrests are expected as and when we get further leads.”

Police sources said Rajguru used to visit Saikia, who is in her 40s, at different rented accommodation in the past. The duo was living at the rented house in Baghorbari since May 1. “They planned the blast from this house. We are probing if she was at the spot when the grenade was lobbed,” sources said.

Speaking to reporters after being picked up by police, Rajguru said: “Till the conflict doesn’t end, till the political problem doesn’t end, such incidents will keep happening.” Saikia did not respond to queries from reporters.

Anup Chetia, pro-talks ULFA leader, denied that Rajguru was an active member of the faction and said that “whosoever was behind the act could not achieve their goals by such acts”.