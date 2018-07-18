Guwahati: BJP MP’s daughter among 19 officers arrested in APSC cash-for-job scam

All these officers were held in Guwahati after their handwriting did not match with that in their answer sheets in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination held in 2016. (Representational Image) All these officers were held in Guwahati after their handwriting did not match with that in their answer sheets in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination held in 2016. (Representational Image)

Daughter of BJP MP R P Sharma was among the nineteen Assam government officers were arrested for being involved in a cash-for-job scam, PTI reported on Wednesday. All these officers were held in Guwahati after their handwriting did not match with that in their answer sheets in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination held in 2016, police said.

According to a PTI report, the Dibrugarh Police, which is probing the cash-for-job scam in the APSC, had summoned the 19 officers of the Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS) and allied services of the 2016 batch to appear for handwriting tests after forensic examinations of their answer sheets indicated anomalies.

Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Gautam Bora said the handwriting of the 19 officers did not match with their answer sheets that were found to be fake earlier during forensic tests. The 19 officers were selected in the examination conducted by the APSC when Rakesh Pal was its chairman. Pal and three other officials of the commission were arrested in 2016 for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam. The arrested officials include 13 ACS, three APS and three allied service officials, Bora said.

The ACS officers arrested are Utpal Bhuyan, Barnali Das, Susovan Das, Dhruvojyoti Chakraboty, Manzoor Ilahi Laskar, Moon Mazoomdar, Mustafa Ahmed Borbhuyan, Md Saibur Rahman Borbhuyan, Monika Teronpi, Ganesh Chandra Das, Srabanti Sen Gupta, Deepsikha Phukan and Leena Krishna Kakati, the SP said.

The APS officers arrested are Gulshan Daolagpu, Bhargav Phukan and Pallavi Sharma — daughter of BJP Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur — said Additional SP and investigating officer Surjeet Singh Paneswar.

The allied service officer are District Transport Officer Suranjita Hazarika, Superintendent of Taxes Rituraj Neog and Inspector of Taxes Nipon Kumar Pathak, he said.

The police had earlier arrested 35 people, including Pal, APSC members Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley and assistant controller of examinations Pabitra Kaibarta.

Earlier this year, the Assam government had dismissed 13 arrested state civil services officers from service for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam. The dismissed officers were undergoing probation when they were arrested in November last year and are currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail.

They have been accused of bribing Pal and using unfair means in the examinations to qualify for the state civil services. Among the dismissed officers is former Congress Minister Nilamani Sen Deka’s son Rajarshi Sen Deka.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd