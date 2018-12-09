Govt must order suo motu verification of ‘illegal migrants’: Assam students body on NRC

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Saturday asked why the state government is not ordering suo motu verification of suspected illegal migrants and why the NRC authorities are not simplifying the process of filing objections in the ongoing claims and objections round. The AASU is one of the 10 stakeholders in the NRC updation case that is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, adviser to AASU, said the standard operating procedure (SOP) approved by the Supreme Court in November has provision for suo motu verification by the district registrar of citizen registration (DRCR) and local registrar of citizen registration (LRCR).

According to the SOP, under Section 4(3) of The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, the LRCR may at “any time, before the final publication of NRC in the state of Assam, may cause or direct to cause verification of names already in the final draft NRC if considered necessary”.

“The power is there but the state government is not using it. On the contrary, the chief minister has asked why organisations were not filing objections,” Bhattacharya said.

Over 40 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC draft published on July 30 and they can appeal for their inclusion in the final NRC through the claims round. People can also object to inclusion of names in the NRC as part of the exercise. According to the latest data, only around 200 objections have been filed across the state, with December 15 being the deadline for this round.