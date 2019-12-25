Ghulam Nabi Azad: BJP lost Jharkhand due to citizenship law

Azad in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka) Azad in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka)

The BJP lost the Jharkhand elections because of the new citizenship law, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“The more controversial Bills you bring, the more seats you will lose. They abrogated Article 370 almost a month before Maharashtra and Haryana elections, and they lost…. Haryana they managed somehow by taking a few MLAs from here and there, but they lost. Now they said NRC for the country and the CAA, and they lost Jharkhand too. They will lose Delhi (next),” he said.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people gathered at the call of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) at Dibrugarh’s Chowkidinghee Field to register their protest against the new citizenship law. AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, other local students’ leaders, and eminent citizens of Dibrugarh addressed the people and said the new law poses a threat to the interests of indigenous people of Assam.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App