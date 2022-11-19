Gauhati High Court raps Nagaon police for bulldozing arson accused’s house

The Gauhati High Court Thursday expressed its anguish over the bulldozing of the houses of some persons accused in an arson and drug-related case in Assam’s Nagaon district a few months ago. The Court observed that the authorities must follow procedures and that the police cannot bulldoze houses without permission.

Hearing a suo motu case on the demolition of the house of a person accused in an arson case at Nagaon district, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice RM Chhaya said Indians live in a democratic setup and no official of the police or the administration can bulldoze someone’s house without requisite permission in the guise of investigation.

Earlier on May 21 this year, Batadrava police station in Nagaon district was torched by a mob. The incident occurred after the alleged custodial death of a local fish trader. The police arrested one Alauddin, the prime accused in the arson case, from Darrang district, where he fled after the Nagaon police identified him using video footage.

A day after the arson, the district authorities pulled down six houses including the house of Safikul Islam, the fish trader who was allegedly killed in police custody. A bulldozer was used for the job, purportedly to search for weapons and drugs hidden in these houses.

While hearing a suo motu case on these demolitions, a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice RM Chhaya and Justice Soumitra Saikia rapped the bulldozer action and said, “Show me from any criminal jurisprudence that for investigating the crime, the police without any order, can uproot a person, apply a bulldozer. As per the report… the police needed excavator to dig house. For that he requires permission.”

The counsel of the Nagaon superintendent of police tried to argue that the police had permission from the district magistrate to search the houses, to which Chief Justice Chhaya said the permission was for searching, not bulldozing.

The Chief Justice also said that any police official, however senior they may be, still works under the ambit of the law and said if unjust arbitrary actions are allowed, nobody would be safe in the country anymore.

“He may be SP of any district, even your IG, DIG, whoever may be, the IAS authority, the DG, he has to pass through the gamut of law. Only because they head the police department, they can’t break anybody’s house. Nobody is safe in this country then, if this is permitted. We are not that. Procedure has to be followed,” Chief Justice Chhaya said.

Referring to the police report that a 9 mm pistol was seized after bulldozing the houses, the Chief Justice referred to some Bollywood movies and said in some movies, things were done in the guise of investigation but even then one had to show the order.

“In my limited career here in the Bar, I have not come across any police officer using bulldozer by way of a search warrant. In a lighter vein, I have not seen even Hindi movie of that category. Director Shetty can present a story of your SP. Rohit Shetty? He can make a film of this. Is it a gang war or a police operation?” the Chief Justice quipped.

Asking the Nagaon SP’s counsel to take up the bulldozing issue with higher-ups in the police administration, Chief Justice Chhaya said: “Your DG may not be knowing also, about this incident. Put it to notice of higher ups…. put it to some higher up in the home department or this will never be resolved. You have to find out, carve out a way out of it. You can prosecute him (accused) for whatever offense he has committed… Who gave power to your SP to bulldoze the house?”

The senior government advocate requested the high court for some time, following which the Court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 12.