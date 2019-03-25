Gauhati High Court gives clean chit to MoS Rajen Gohain in rape case

The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed criminal proceedings against Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in connection with a rape case.

After hearing the BJP leader’s petition, Justice Suman Shyam set aside the order passed by the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate on November 16 last year taking cognisance of the criminal proceedings.

On August 2 last year, Nagaon police in Assam had registered an FIR 2592/18 under sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 ( punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Gohain, a veteran BJP leader and Lok Sabha member from Nagaon.

On the same day, Gohain’s son had filed a counter-FIR, alleging an attempt to blackmail his father by the woman and her family, police had said. On August 6, the woman, in a written request to the police, said she had filed the complaint as a result of a “misunderstanding”, and now “wanted to withdraw the complaint”.

However, police said they would continue the investigation as per the law. “It is a legal process and we are continuing our investigation as per the provisions of the law,” Nagaon superintendent of police S B Raimedhi had said.