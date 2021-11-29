Gauhati HC sets aside FT order which declared Cachar family as ‘foreigners’

In a landmark judgment, the Gauhati High Court has set aside an ex-parte order by a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) declaring a Cachar district resident and his family members as ‘foreigners’. The FT had issued the order after they were summoned but failed to appear before the body in January 2018.

Hearing a writ petition by Rajendra Das and his four family members, a High Court Bench of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and Malasri Nandi said that the petitioners should be offered another opportunity to “prove that they are Indians and not foreigners”.

Das had submitted to the court a copy of voters’ list of 1965 and 1970, in which the names of his parents were mentioned, and his marriage certificate issued by the Mahadevpur gaon panchayat. Referring to the documents, the judges said that if the petitioners were able to prove the veracity of these documents, they “may have a legitimate claim that they are Indians and not foreigners”.

The court has now asked the petitioners to reappear before the same tribunal on December 24.

Das, his wife, Renubala, and minor children had been declared foreigners by the ex-parte order (which was issued in their absence) in April 2018 by the FT in Cachar. The tribunal had said that they had neither appeared in person after being summoned nor filed a written statement. Das’s counsel had said that he had not been able to attend the hearing because of ill health.

In its judgment, the court said that while it was “conscious of the fact that ex-parte orders cannot be interfered in a routine manner”, the present case pertained to the issue of citizenship, which is a very important right of a person. It also said that despite an FT being “merely quasi-judicial in nature”, an opinion that a person is a foreigner “almost seals the fate of the proceedee as far as the issue of citizenship is concerned”. FTs should therefore pass an opinion only after “analysing the evidence” and “not by way of default”, as it had in the present case, the judges said.

The order also emphasised on the importance of citizenship of a person in today’s world. “It is through citizenship that a person can enjoy and enforce fundamental rights and other legal rights conferred by the Constitution and other statutes, without which a person cannot lead a meaningful life with dignity. A person stripped of citizenship would be rendered a stateless person, if any other country refuses to accept him or her as its citizen,” the judges said.

Human rights lawyer Aman Wadud hailed the order saying it was “exactly how a constitutional court should protect the most important right of a citizen”.

“Assam is staring at a major statelessness crisis. I am glad that the High Court has acknowledged the risk of statelessness of the petitioners in the case,” he said, adding that he hoped that FTs across Assam would follow this order, acknowledge ground realities and jealously guard citizenship rights.

He said that it was especially significant because most people in Assam were declared “foreigners” by ex-parte orders as either notices are not served upon them or they fail to appear before the tribunal for ill health and financial problems. “This is a major obstacle in getting access to justice,” he said.

In 2019, Minister of State for Home G K Reddy had told Parliament that between 1985 and February 28, 2019, FTs in Assam have declared 63,959 persons as “foreigners” through ex-parte proceedings.