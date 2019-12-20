Gauhati HC orders restoration of mobile Internet, govt says will do it Friday

At a protest against the new citizenship law in Guwahati on Thursday. (Exprss photo by Dasarath Deka) At a protest against the new citizenship law in Guwahati on Thursday. (Exprss photo by Dasarath Deka)

Mobile Internet services in Assam remained suspended for a ninth day, despite a Gauhati High Court order calling for the government to restore the services by 5 pm on Thursday.

The High Court had asked “the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department, to restore the mobile internet services of all Mobile Service Providers in the state of Assam, commencing 1700 Hrs (5 pm) today”.

“Needless to say, it would be open to the State authority to take steps to curb and stop dissemination of explosive messages, videos on various social media platforms which may have a tendency to incite violence and disruptions affecting public safety on cogent and justifiable grounds and materials,” the HC order said.

However, PTI quoted senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying that the mobile Internet services will be restored Friday. Sarma did not mention a time-frame for the same.

Meanwhile, protest songs, speeches on protecting the community’s identity and slogans against the BJP and the new citizenship law continued to mark the demonstrations across Assam on Thursday.

In Guwahati, well-known artistes participated in a large demonstration in Chandmari area and the protest saw speeches by leaders of the ongoing agitation against the CAA in Assam and songs by popular musicians, including Zubeen Garg, who is also key organiser of the ongoing protests in the state capital.

Protests were reported from various towns of the state following calls given by organisations like the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and scores of other organisations representing indigenous communities of the state.

The state unit of the Congress party also held sit-in demonstrations against the new law. At the Guwahati demonstration, Ripun Bora, state unit president, told reporters, “Whenever people of Assam have been in trouble, we have fought for them.” He added that the BJP has “no answer” to the protests raging across the country.

