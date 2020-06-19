Assam CM directs state police to arrest Garga Chatterjee

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Left) and Garga Chatterjee (Right). Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Left) and Garga Chatterjee (Right).

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday directed the state police to arrest Kolkata-based political commentator Garga Chatterjee for allegedly making objectionable comments against first Ahom king Chaolung Sukapha and the Ahom community.

According to an official statement, Chatterjee had made objectionable comments on social media on the “architect of the greater Assam” Sukapha and the Ahom community and hence the CM directed Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta to arrest Chatterjee and bring him to Assam immediately. It added that Sonowal has directed a police team to leave for Kolkata on Friday night itself. (Read this Bangla)

To commemorate Sukapha and his rule in the 13th century, Assam celebrates “Asom Divas” on December 2 every year.

Why does @sarbanandsonwal regularly celebrate a Chinese invader and his invading army? Why does banned separatist group ULFA also celebrate the Chinese invader? Do real Indians know that Indian tax money is being used by BJP in Assam to put up statues of a Chinese invader? — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) June 17, 2020

Chatterjee, who describes himself as a “Bengali nationalist” on Twitter, wrote on the micro-blogging site on June 17, “Why does @sarbanandsonwal regularly celebrate a Chinese invader and his invading army? Why does banned separatist group ULFA also celebrate the Chinese invader? Do real Indians know that Indian tax money is being used by BJP in Assam to put up statues of a Chinese invader?”

In another twitter — whose screenshot is available but could not be accessed online on Friday afternoon — Chatterjee wrote, “There is a state in India where the ‘State Day’ is celebrated by Assam BJP to commemorate a Chinese invader who brutally attacked India with Chinese troops. This invader is considered a Hero by China-funded anti-Indian separatist group ULFA.”

In another tweet, Chatterjee had written, “Why do uncivilised Chinese love terrorist Paresh Barua of ULFA so much? What is the special relationship between Chinese & Barua? What is the special relationship between China & ULFA? What is common between these anti-Indian forces? Bengalis know bcoz we fought British, ULFA didn’t.”

On June 18, a complaint was lodged in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district against Chatterjee for his tweets. The complainant, Bhaskar Gogoi, alleged that Chatterjee had called Sukapha a “Chinese invader” and had maligned the BJP and tried to link the state unit of the party with the banned militant outfit ULFA. “He indirectly targeted Ahom community as well as greater Assamese society with blatant accusation of being Chinese invaders,” the complaint said. It added that such “nefarious misinformation and malignation (sic) will put entire Assamese community at risk”.

Sreejith T, superintendent of police of Dibrugarh district, said that a case has been registered against Chatterjee under sections 294, 153A, 500, 506 of IPC and section 67 of IT Act.

Chatterjee had also tweeted a short video clip which purportedly shows members of the ABVP’s Assam unit shouting “Indian army go back!”. Sharing the clip, Chatterjee tweeted, “Indian Army Go Back!” slogans raised by ABVP Assam! Will they be booked for sedition. Will ABVP be banned? I ask the media to grow a spine and ask these questions.”

