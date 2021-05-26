Four-time Assam MLA dies of post-COVID complications

A 68-year-old legislator in Assam succumbed to post Covid complications on Wednesday morning.

Majendra Narzary, a Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) politician, had represented the Gossaigaon assembly constituency since 2006. The BPF, an ally of the Congress in the recently held state elections, had won four seats.

Health officials said that Narzary had tested positive for Covid earlier this month. He tested negative a few days back but was put on ventalitor in the ICU at the Guwahati Medical and Hospital (GMCH) when his post-covid complications intensified.

“Although he won the fight against Covid, unfortunately succumbed to comorbidity issues,” said Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The sad news of passing away of our colleague MLA Sh Majendra Narzary has been very shocking. Sh Narzary represented Gossaigaon constituency for four times.

Assam Cabinet in its meeting today offered heartfelt condolences! Prayers! pic.twitter.com/sVGgea2CBr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2021

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death and tweeted, “A dedicated social worker, committed politician and deeply loved, his absence shall be sorely missed.”

Hagrama Mohilary, who leads the BPF, wrote on Facebook that the death “has left a deep sense of regret in our hearts”.

“It is a personal loss for me. Since many years we have shared our political journey together and worked together for a good governance. Together we had more dreams to fufill for our region. His contribution for our society is immense and cannot be measured. He will be always remembered as people’s leader,” Mohilary said.