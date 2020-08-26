Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. (Express photo/File)

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, 85, Wednesday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

“I have been tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the last few days, should go for Covid test immediately,” Gogoi tweeted.

I have been tested Covid 19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during Last few days they should go for Covid test immediately. — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) August 26, 2020

A Congress spokesperson said that Gogoi has “mild symptoms” and is currently in home isolation. “Of course, at his age, we might have to shift him to a hospital if doctors suggest so,” he said.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “I wish a speedy recovery to former Chief Minister Sri Tarun Gogoi as he has been found #COVID19 positive. We have kept a team of doctors ready for best possible medical care and assistance to our revered senior leader.”

Gogoi, who represents the Titabor assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is the 13th Assam legislator to have contracted the disease. His former cabinet colleague Ajanta Neog, the MLA from Golaghat, had tested positive on Tuesday and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Rakibul Hussain, former Congress minister and legislator from Samaguri constituency in Nagaon, and his wife had earlier tested COVID-positive.

Assam has till now reported 94,592 Covid cases and registered 260 deaths. On Tuesday, 1,973 persons tested positive out of 34,307 tests done. The Assam government has imposed a 10-day lockdown in the three districts of the Barak Valley region till September 4 after a spike in COVID cases there.

Meanwhile, the state remains under a complete lockdown on weekends and a night curfew from 9.30 pm to 5 am.

